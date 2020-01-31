Braids Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Young Buck”
Shadow Offering Due Out April 24 via Secret City; Produced by Chris Walla
Jan 31, 2020
Photography by Ariana Molly
Montreal trio Braids have announced a new album, Shadow Offering, and shared its first single, "Young Buck," via a video for the track. Shadow Offering was produced by former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist/producer Chris Walla and is due out April 24 via Secret City. Check out the "Young Buck" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art.
Braids' singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston had this to say about "Young Buck" in a press release: "We wrote this song to capture the nervous anticipation of desire, the delicate chase of seduction, the highs and lows of obsession, and the humor in between. To want to possess someone, make them desire you, fall for you, only to learn that to lust is not to love."
Summing up the album, Standell-Preston had this to say: "There's more hopefulness in this record than anything else I've written. I think the songs are more human, more tangible, more honest."
The album includes "Eclipse (Ashley)," a new song Braids shared last December.
Shadow Offering Tracklist:
01) Here 4 U
02) Young Buck
03) Eclipse (Ashley)
04) Just Let Me
05) Upheaval ii
06) Fear Of Men
07) Snow Angel
08) Ocean
09) Note to Self
