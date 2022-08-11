 Braids Share New Single “Retriever” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 11th, 2022  
Braids Share New Single “Retriever”

The Band Will Be Supporting Future Islands on Several European Tour Dates

Aug 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mel Gamache
Montreal trio Braids have shared a new single, “Retriever.” Listen below, and also view a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates, which include several supporting dates with Future Islands on their European tour.

In a press release, the band describe their new single as “a 9-minute journey track, simple in its sentiment of love and friendship, yet complex in its lush arrangement and textural experimentation. We returned to our roots with this one, exploring new corners of sound, collaboration and a ‘DGAF’ attitude with where we ended up. This song is a trip back to euphoric freedom and lightness during a time of intense isolation. We were happy to travel there, and for you to now dive into it.”

Last year, Braids shared the singles “Sailor Moon” and “2020.”

The band’s most recent album, Shadow Offering, came out in 2020 on Secret City and made it to #24 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our Self-Portrait interview with the band.

Braids 2022 Tour Dates:

08/18 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle*
08/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalfest
08/22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene*
08/24 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega*
08/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega*
08/27 - Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda
08/29 - Helsinki, FI @ The House of Culture*

*supporting Future Islands

