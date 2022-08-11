Braids Share New Single “Retriever”
The Band Will Be Supporting Future Islands on Several European Tour Dates
Aug 11, 2022
Photography by Mel Gamache
Montreal trio Braids have shared a new single, “Retriever.” Listen below, and also view a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates, which include several supporting dates with Future Islands on their European tour.
In a press release, the band describe their new single as “a 9-minute journey track, simple in its sentiment of love and friendship, yet complex in its lush arrangement and textural experimentation. We returned to our roots with this one, exploring new corners of sound, collaboration and a ‘DGAF’ attitude with where we ended up. This song is a trip back to euphoric freedom and lightness during a time of intense isolation. We were happy to travel there, and for you to now dive into it.”
Last year, Braids shared the singles “Sailor Moon” and “2020.”
The band’s most recent album, Shadow Offering, came out in 2020 on Secret City and made it to #24 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our Self-Portrait interview with the band.
Braids 2022 Tour Dates:
08/18 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle*
08/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalfest
08/22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene*
08/24 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega*
08/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega*
08/27 - Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda
08/29 - Helsinki, FI @ The House of Culture*
*supporting Future Islands
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- UNKLE Share New Song “The Way Back Home” (News) — UNKLE
- Weezer Cancel Broadway Residency (News) — Weezer
- The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — The Shins
- Premiere: PJ Western Shares New Single and Video for “Here I Go” (News) — PJ Western
- Courtney Barnett Announces Compilation, Shares Demo of “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” (News) — Courtney Barnett
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.