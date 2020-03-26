News

Braids Share Video for Nine-Minute New Song “Snow Angel” and Postpone Album Release Date Shadow Offering Now Due Out June 19 via Secret City; Produced by Chris Walla





Montreal trio Braids were releasing a new album, Shadow Offering, on April 24 via Secret City, but now they have pushed it back to June 19 due to COVID-19. They have also shared another new song from it, the nine-minute “Snow Angel,” via a video for the track. It’s an epic song that takes on social and political issues that are all the more relevant in this current crisis. “Should I even have a child at all?/This world is full up,” questions singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston in the lyrics. “I want to be a mother/But I shouldn’t bring in another.” Watch the Kevan Funk-directed video below (be warned, it features lots of strobe lights).

Standell-Preston had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Snow Angel’ was written in the immediate wake of the 2016 US election, as our collective conscience took a sharp inhale. It's a diary entry of sorts—a snapshot of the mind grappling with our era's endless barrage of content and destruction, continents away and close to home. *This* moment, with our world in the midst of a pandemic, is admittedly a new context. But I can't help but sense the song speaks to feelings many of us are experiencing—uncertainty, angst, and a desperate desire to make sense of it all.

“For me, it was deeply therapeutic to write and sing this song; saying things out loud can help us to not feel so alone, can help validate our natural fears about the future of our world, and can bring to light some of the hard questions that many of us are asking ourselves. I believe that art can change our relationship to fear. We hope this song can offer you a moment of catharsis and relief, in the same way writing and performing it has for us.”

Shadow Offering includes “Eclipse (Ashley),” a new song Braids shared last December. When the album was announced the band shared another song from it, “Young Buck,” via a video for the track. “Young Buck” was one of our Songs of the Week. Shadow Offering was produced by former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist/producer Chris Walla.

Summing up the album, Standell-Preston had this to say in a previous press release: “There's more hopefulness in this record than anything else I've written. I think the songs are more human, more tangible, more honest.”

