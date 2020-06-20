News

Braids – Stream the New Album and Read Our Interview with the Band Shadow Offering Out Now via Secret City; Produced by Chris Walla





Montreal trio Braids have released a new album, Shadow Offering, today via Secret City. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our Self-Portrait interview with the band. Read the interview here and stream the album below.

Shadow Offering was due out on April 24 via Secret City, but in March it was pushed back to June 19 due to COVID-19. The album was produced by former Death Cab for Cutie guitarist/producer Chris Walla. Shadow Offering includes “Eclipse (Ashley),” a new song Braids shared last December. When the album was announced the band shared another song from it, “Young Buck,” via a video for the track. “Young Buck” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Braids shared another new song from the album, the nine-minute “Snow Angel,” via a Kevan Funk-directed video for the epic track. “Snow Angel” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared another song from the album, “Just Let Me,” via a video co-directed by the band’s singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston in her directorial debut. She co-directed it with cinematographer Derek Branscombe. “Just Let Me” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Summing up the album, Standell-Preston had this to say in a previous press release: “There's more hopefulness in this record than anything else I've written. I think the songs are more human, more tangible, more honest.”

