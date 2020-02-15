News

Brendan Benson Announces New Album in Seven Years, Shares Video for New Song “Good to Be Alive” Dear Life Due Out April 24 via Third Man





Brendan Benson has announced a new album, Dear Life, and shared its first single, "Good to Be Alive," via a video for the new song. Dear Life is due out April 24 via Third Man and is Benson's first new album in seven years. Watch the Ben Chappell-directed "Good to Be Alive" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Also below are Benson's upcoming tour dates.

Benson's last album was 2013's You Were Right, although in 2019 he released Help Us Stranger, a new album as part of The Raconteurs, his band with Jack White, Patrick Keeler, and Jack Lawrence. Benson self-produced and performed Dear Life almost entirely himself. It was recorded at his own Readymade Studio in Nashville.

Benson had this to say about the single in a press release: "'Good to Be Alive' is kind of weird, to be honest. But that's what I'm most excited about. It says a lot about this record, it's almost got a split personality or something. It's totally bizarre - I still sit back and listen to it, thinking, that's so cool! It's like somebody else played it, it's not the same old me."

Of the album, Benson had this to say: "There's something about this record. A friend of mine called it 'life-affirming.' I thought it was a joke at first but then realized, well, it's about life and death for sure. I don't know if that's positive or optimistic or whatever, but that's what's going on with me."

Dear Life Tracklist:

1. I Can If You Want Me To

2. Good to Be Alive

3. Half a Boy (And Half a Man)

4. Richest Man Alive

5. Dear Life

6. Baby's Eyes

7. Freak Out

8. Evil Eyes

9. I'm In Love

10. I Quit

11. Who's Gonna Love You

Brendan Benson Tour Dates:

April:



26 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

28 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's



May:



4 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

5 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

6 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

7 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

14 - Portland, OR - Holocene

15 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

