Bria Share Video for Cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor” Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 Physical Release Due Out Tomorrow via Sub Pop

Photography by Annie Forrest



Toronto-based band Bria have shared a video for their cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 song “Fruits of My Labor.” The cover is featured on their new EP, Cuntry Covers Vol. 1, which will see a physical release tomorrow (Dec. 10) via Sub Pop. Watch the video below.

Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 was released digitally in September on Sub Pop.

