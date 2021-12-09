 Bria Share Video for Cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 9th, 2021  
Subscribe

Bria Share Video for Cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor”

Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 Physical Release Due Out Tomorrow via Sub Pop

Dec 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Annie Forrest
Bookmark and Share


Toronto-based band Bria have shared a video for their cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 song “Fruits of My Labor.” The cover is featured on their new EP, Cuntry Covers Vol. 1, which will see a physical release tomorrow (Dec. 10) via Sub Pop. Watch the video below.

Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 was released digitally in September on Sub Pop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent