Bria Share Video for Cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor”
Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 Physical Release Due Out Tomorrow via Sub Pop
Dec 09, 2021
Photography by Annie Forrest
Toronto-based band Bria have shared a video for their cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 song “Fruits of My Labor.” The cover is featured on their new EP, Cuntry Covers Vol. 1, which will see a physical release tomorrow (Dec. 10) via Sub Pop. Watch the video below.
Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 was released digitally in September on Sub Pop.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Bria Share Video for Cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor” (News) — Bria
- Premiere: Nicotine Dolls Share New Video for “Upset The Neighbors” (News) — Nicotine Dolls
- Protest: Colin Meloy of The Decemberists on Neuro Diversity (Interview) — The Decemberists, Colin Meloy, Protest
- Ela Minus on “acts of rebellion” (The Extended Interview) (Interview) — Ela Minus
- Secretly Announces Environmental Sustainability Plan, Vows to Be Carbon Positive by 2026 (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.