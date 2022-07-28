 Brian Eno Announces New Album, Shares New Single “There Were Bells” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 28th, 2022  
Subscribe

Brian Eno Announces New Album, Shares New Single “There Were Bells”

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Due Out October 14 via Verve/UMC

Jul 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cecily Eno
Bookmark and Share


Brian Eno has announced the release of a new album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which will be out on October 14 via Verve/UMC. Eno has also shared a new single from the album, “There Were Bells.” Listen to the single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, Eno elaborates on the album: “Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title.”

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE was produced by Eno with contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno, Darla Eno and Jon Hopkins.

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Tracklist:

1. Who Gives a Thought
2. We Let It In
3. Icarus or Blériot
4. Garden of Stars
5. Inclusion
6. There Were Bells
7. Sherry
8. I’m Hardly Me
9. These Small Noises
10. Making Gardens Out of Silence

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent