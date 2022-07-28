Brian Eno Announces New Album, Shares New Single “There Were Bells”
FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Due Out October 14 via Verve/UMC
Jul 28, 2022
Photography by Cecily Eno
Brian Eno has announced the release of a new album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which will be out on October 14 via Verve/UMC. Eno has also shared a new single from the album, “There Were Bells.” Listen to the single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
In a press release, Eno elaborates on the album: “Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title.”
FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE was produced by Eno with contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno, Darla Eno and Jon Hopkins.
FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Tracklist:
1. Who Gives a Thought
2. We Let It In
3. Icarus or Blériot
4. Garden of Stars
5. Inclusion
6. There Were Bells
7. Sherry
8. I’m Hardly Me
9. These Small Noises
10. Making Gardens Out of Silence
