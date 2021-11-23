News

Brian Wilson and Jim James Share New Song “Right Where I Belong” Long Promised Road Original Soundtrack Due Out This Friday via Lakeshore





Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket have shared a new song, “Right Where I Belong.” It is to be featured on the original soundtrack for the film Long Promised Road, a documentary about Wilson’s life and career. The soundtrack will also feature unreleased songs and alternate versions of classics from Wilson. The film, directed by Brent Wilson (no relation to the film’s subject), is out now, and the soundtrack will be out this Friday (Nov. 26) via Lakeshore. Check out the new song, along with the album’s tracklist, below.

Wilson states in a press release: “I was thrilled when Brent and Jason asked me to compose a song for the film. I enjoyed working on the song with Jim, he was the perfect collaborator.”

James adds: “In my heart and soul, Brian Wilson’s music has always held a place of such divine importance. It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours. His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honor the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls. So it was truly such an honor to create and collaborate with Brian on brand new music for this incredible film about his life.”

Long Promised Road Tracklist:

1. Right Where I Belong

2. I’m Goin Home

3. It’s Not Easy Being Me

4. Must be a Miracle

5. Slightly American Music

6. It’s O.K.

7. Rock & Roll Has Got a Hold On Me

8. The Night Was So Young

9. Honeycomb

10. Long Promised Road

11. In My Room Live from the Ryman Auditorium

12. I’m Broke

