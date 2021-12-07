News

All





Bright Eyes Announce 2022 Tour Dates Tickets Go On Sale This Friday





Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced a string of tour dates for 2022. The tour will begin in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 23. The band has partnered with Plus1, and $1 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out last year via Dead Oceans. Earlier this year, they shared a cover of Vic Chesnutt’s 2009 song “Flirted With You All My Life.”

Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:

DATE: CITY: VENUE:

Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall

Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!

Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.