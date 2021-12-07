Bright Eyes Announce 2022 Tour Dates
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced a string of tour dates for 2022. The tour will begin in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 23. The band has partnered with Plus1, and $1 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out last year via Dead Oceans. Earlier this year, they shared a cover of Vic Chesnutt’s 2009 song “Flirted With You All My Life.”
Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:
DATE: CITY: VENUE:
Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall
Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!
Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
