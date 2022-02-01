Bright Eyes Announce Album Reissues, Share New Songs with Waxahatchee and Phoebe Bridgers
Reissues Will Be Out May 27 via Dead Oceans Alongside Companion EPs
Feb 01, 2022
Photography by Shawn Brackbill
Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced a reissue of their first three studio albums, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off the Happiness, and Fevers and Mirrors. Each album will be released alongside a companion EP, which features reworkings of original album tracks. The band has shared three of these reworkings: “Falling Out of Love at This Volume,” “Contrast & Compare” (feat. Waxahatchee), and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers). The reissues and companion EPs will be out on May 27 via Dead Oceans. Check out the songs below, along with the companion EP tracklists and upcoming tour dates for the band.
In a press release, Oberst elaborates on the concept behind the companion EPs: “It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent. We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”
The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.
A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion Tracklist:
1) “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”
2) “Solid Jackson”
3) “A Celebration Upon Completion”
4) “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”
5) “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”
6) “Double Joe” (Simon Joyner cover)
Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion Tracklist:
1) “The Difference In The Shades”
2) “The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)”
3) “Contrast And Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)”
4) “Kathy With A K’s Song (feat. M Ward)”
5) “St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” (Elliott Smith cover)
6) “June On The West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)”
Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion Tracklist:
1) “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”
2) “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”
3) “Arienette”
4) “Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)” (Lullaby For The Working Class cover)
5) “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”
6) “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”
Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:
03-23 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
03-24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
03-25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
03-26 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
03-27 Detroit, MI - The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic
03-29 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
03-30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
03-31 Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
04-01 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
04-02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
04-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live!
04-05 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04-06 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
04-07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
04-08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
04-09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
04-10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
05-19 Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
05-20 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
05-21 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-22 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05-23 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
05-25 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
05-26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
05-27 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
05-28 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05-29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
05-31 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
06-01 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Music Center *
06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *
06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *
06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *
06-15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
06-16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
06-17 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
06-18 Troutdale, OR - McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre
06-20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
06-23 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
06-24 San Diego, CA - Soma
06-25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
06-28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
06-30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
07-01 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
07-02 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
07-03 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
08-12 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen 2022
08-14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
08-16 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
08-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
08-19 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
08-20 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
08-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
08-23 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
08-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Open Air
08-26 Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
08-27 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
08-30 London, England - Eventim Apollo
08-31 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
09-01 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
09-05 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham
09-06 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland
* Alex G supporting
