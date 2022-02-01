News

Bright Eyes Announce Album Reissues, Share New Songs with Waxahatchee and Phoebe Bridgers Reissues Will Be Out May 27 via Dead Oceans Alongside Companion EPs

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced a reissue of their first three studio albums, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off the Happiness, and Fevers and Mirrors. Each album will be released alongside a companion EP, which features reworkings of original album tracks. The band has shared three of these reworkings: “Falling Out of Love at This Volume,” “Contrast & Compare” (feat. Waxahatchee), and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers). The reissues and companion EPs will be out on May 27 via Dead Oceans. Check out the songs below, along with the companion EP tracklists and upcoming tour dates for the band.

In a press release, Oberst elaborates on the concept behind the companion EPs: “It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent. We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion Tracklist:

1) “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”

2) “Solid Jackson”

3) “A Celebration Upon Completion”

4) “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”

5) “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”

6) “Double Joe” (Simon Joyner cover)

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion Tracklist:

1) “The Difference In The Shades”

2) “The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)”

3) “Contrast And Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)”

4) “Kathy With A K’s Song (feat. M Ward)”

5) “St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” (Elliott Smith cover)

6) “June On The West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)”

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion Tracklist:

1) “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

2) “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

3) “Arienette”

4) “Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)” (Lullaby For The Working Class cover)

5) “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

6) “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:

03-23 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

03-24 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

03-25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

03-26 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

03-27 Detroit, MI - The Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic

03-29 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

03-30 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

03-31 Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

04-01 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

04-02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

04-03 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

04-05 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

04-06 Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

04-07 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

04-08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

04-09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

04-10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

05-19 Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

05-20 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

05-21 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-22 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05-23 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

05-25 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

05-26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

05-27 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

05-28 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05-29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

05-31 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

06-01 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Music Center *

06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *

06-03 Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *

06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

06-15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

06-16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

06-17 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

06-18 Troutdale, OR - McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre

06-20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

06-23 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

06-24 San Diego, CA - Soma

06-25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

06-28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

06-30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

07-01 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

07-02 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

07-03 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

08-12 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen 2022

08-14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

08-16 Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

08-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

08-19 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

08-20 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

08-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

08-23 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

08-25 Vienna, Austria - Arena Open Air

08-26 Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

08-27 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

08-30 London, England - Eventim Apollo

08-31 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

09-01 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

09-05 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute Birmingham

09-06 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

* Alex G supporting

