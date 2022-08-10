News

Bright Eyes Announce Second Set of Album Reissues and Tour Dates, Share Three New Recordings Reissues Will Be Out November 11 via Dead Oceans Alongside Companion EPs

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced a second set of album reissues, this time for the albums Lifted or the Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning, and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn. Each album will be released alongside a companion EP, which mainly consist of reworkings of original album tracks. The band has shared three of these reworkings: “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will,” (originally from Lifted), “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order),” (originally from Wide Awake) and “Gold Mine Gutted” (originally from Digital Ash). The reissues and EPs will be out on November 11 via Dead Oceans. Listen to the songs and view the EPs’ tracklist/cover art below.

Bright Eyes’ first set of reissues came out in May. The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion Tracklist:

1) “The Big Picture”

2) “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”

3) “Laura Laurent”

4) “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”

5) “November”

6) “Waste of Paint”

I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning: A Companion Tracklist:

1) “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)”

2) “First Day of My Life”

3) “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel”

4) “We Are Nowhere and It’s Now”

5) “Road to Joy”

6) “Land Locked Blues”

Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion Tracklist:

1) “Hit the Switch”

2) “Down in a Rabbit Hole”

3) “Arc of Time (Time Code)”

4) “Ship in a Bottle”

5) “Agenda Suicide”

6) “Gold Mine Gutted”

