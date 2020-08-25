News

Bright Eyes Cover Thin Lizzy’s “Running Back;” Perform On “CBS This Morning” Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was Out Now via Dead Oceans





It’s been a big week for Bright Eyes. Reeling from the release of their first album in nine years, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was the band (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott) have been a press brigade. First stop: CBS This Morning, second, SiriusXM Sessions (where they covered Thin Lizzy’s “Running Back”). Check out both performances below.

Earlier this year Bright Eyes performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing “Mariana Trench”—their first performance together in nine years. When all of a sudden Bright Eyes flooded social media, they shared their first song in nine years: “Persona Non Grata,” They were the first songs Bright Eyes fans got to sink their teeth into, so it only makes sense they performed them for CBS. Recorded in a studio, a full band accompanies the trio. Trumpets, two vocalists, saxophones. The sound quality is almost as magnificent as the album itself.

Then for SiriusXM, the gang put a little pep in their step for their cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Running Back.” It’s got the elongated guitar notes, the cutesy piano. The only difference: those unhinged, staggering Oberst vocals that give the song a little edge.

Like “Persona Non Grata” and “Mariana’s Trench,” Bright Eyes also shared Forced Convalescence,” in April. That was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “One and Done..

The band announced in January that they had signed to Dead Oceans and had been recording, with intentions to release new music this year. They also previously announced a world tour (although those tour dates have been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19). In January they also shared a teaser video featuring them recording in the studio with an orchestra.

Oberst has kept busy in the last decade with solo and collaborative projects (such as last year’s Better Oblivion Community Center duo with Phoebe Bridgers). Since Bright Eyes went on hiatus, Mogis has kept busy as a producer and Walcott has worked as a film composer. Oberst’s punk band Desaparecidos also reformed for 2015’s Payola.

Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was was recorded at Omaha’s ARC Studios, Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox, and LA’s Capitol Studios. The album also features Jon Theodore (The Mars Volta, Queens of the Stone Age) on drums and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on bass.

Read our review of Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

