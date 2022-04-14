Watch Bright Eyes Perform “Dance and Sing” on “Stephen Colbert”
Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion Due Out May 27 via Dead Oceans
Last night, Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the track “Dance and Sing,” from their 2020 album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. View the performance below.
In February, the band announced a reissue of their first three studio albums, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off the Happiness, and Fevers and Mirrors. The reissues, which will each be accompanied by a companion EP, are due out on May 27 via Dead Oceans.
