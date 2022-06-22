 Bright Eyes Perform “Falling Out of Love at This Volume” on “James Corden” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022  
Bright Eyes Perform “Falling Out of Love at This Volume” on “James Corden”

Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion Out Now via Dead Oceans

Jun 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed their 1998 song “Falling Out of Love at this Volume.” Watch below.

Back in May, the band released a reissue of their first three studio albums, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off the Happiness, and Fevers and Mirrors, each of which were accompanied by a companion EP.

