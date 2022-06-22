News

All





Bright Eyes Perform “Falling Out of Love at This Volume” on “James Corden” Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion Out Now via Dead Oceans





Last night, Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed their 1998 song “Falling Out of Love at this Volume.” Watch below.

Back in May, the band released a reissue of their first three studio albums, A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off the Happiness, and Fevers and Mirrors, each of which were accompanied by a companion EP.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.