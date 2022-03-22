 Bright Eyes Share Cover of Elliott Smith’s “St Ides Heaven” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022  
Bright Eyes Share Cover of Elliott Smith’s “St Ides Heaven”

Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion Due Out May 27 via Dead Oceans

Mar 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Rob Walters
Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have shared a cover of Elliott Smith’s 1995 song “St Ides Heaven.” The cover will be featured on the companion EP to the upcoming reissue of Bright Eyes’ 1998 album Letting Off the Happiness, which will be out on May 27 via Dead Oceans. Listen below.

The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

