Bright Eyes Share Cover of Elliott Smith’s “St Ides Heaven”
Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion Due Out May 27 via Dead Oceans
Mar 22, 2022
Photography by Rob Walters
Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have shared a cover of Elliott Smith’s 1995 song “St Ides Heaven.” The cover will be featured on the companion EP to the upcoming reissue of Bright Eyes’ 1998 album Letting Off the Happiness, which will be out on May 27 via Dead Oceans. Listen below.
The band’s most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Lala Lala Shares New Single “Memory” (News) — Lala Lala
- Premiere: Jacky Boy Shares New Single “Sun” (News) — Jacky Boy
- Shearwater Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Xenarthran” (News) — Shearwater
- Bright Eyes Share Cover of Elliott Smith’s “St Ides Heaven” (News) — Bright Eyes, Elliott Smith
- !!! (Chk Chk Chk) Share Video For New Single “Here’s What I Need to Know” (News) — !!!, !!! (Chk-Chk-Chk)
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.