News

All





Bright Eyes Share Cover of Vic Chesnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life” Available Now via Dead Oceans





Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have shared a cover of Vic Chesnutt’s 2009 song “Flirted With You All My Life.” It is out now via Dead Oceans, and you can listen to it below.

Oberst states in a press release: “I had the pleasure of seeing Vic perform many times over the years and from a young age. I can truly say he deeply changed my worldview and what it meant to write a really unique and thought provoking song. One of the greatest ever. Always missed. Here is our humble version of one of his best.”

The cover features musical contributions by Macey Taylor, Jon Theodore, and Andy LeMaster.

Last year, the band shared a song for Planned Parenthood, “Miracle of Life,” which features Phoebe Bridgers. Their newest album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out last year on Dead Oceans and made it to #50 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Check out our interview with Bright Eyes on Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.