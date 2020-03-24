News

Bright Eyes Share First New Song in Nine Years – “Persona Non Grata” Their First Release For Dead Oceans

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott) have shared their first new song in nine years, “Persona Non Grata.” The band previously announced that they had signed to Dead Oceans and had been recording, with intentions to release new music this year. They also previously announced a world tour. In January they also shared a teaser video featuring them recording in the studio with an orchestra. Check out “Persona Non Grata” below, followed by a statement from the band and the band’s tour dates (hopefully they won’t be postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19).

While Oberst has kept busy in the last decade with solo and collaborative projects (such as last year’s Better Oblivion Community Center duo with Phoebe Bridgers), the band with which he made his name have not released an album since 2011’s The People’s Key.

In a previous press release Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf had this to say about signing the band: “Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans. To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy.”

Since Bright Eyes went on hiatus, Mogis has kept busy as a producer and Walcott has worked as a film composer. Oberst’s punk band Desaparecidos also reformed for 2015’s Payola.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

5/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

5/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

5/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple #

5/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

5/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic #

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

6/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

6/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff *

6/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park *

6/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *

6/17 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theater *

6/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

6/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +*

8/14 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

8/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

8/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

8/21 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

8/22 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

8/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

8/25 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

8/27 – Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena

8/28 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

8/29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

9/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

9/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

9/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

9/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

9/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

9/06 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

# with Lavender Diamond

* with Lucy Dacus supports

+ with Japanese Breakfast

