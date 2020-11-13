News

Brijean Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Day Dreaming” (Feat. Toro y Moi) Feelings Due Out February 26, 2021 via Ghostly International

Photography by Jack Bool



Oakland-based duo Brijean, comprised of percussionist Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart, have announced a new album, Feelings, and shared a video for its first single, “Day Dreaming” (which features Chaz Bear, aka Toro y Moi, on keyboards and engineering). Feelings is due out February 26, 2021 via Ghostly International. Below check out the “Day Dreaming” video, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The video, shot on an iPhone in Los Angeles by the duo, features editing and psychedelic visual effects by flatspot ___•.

Brijean collectively spoke on the collaboration in a press release: “We had been wanting to work with flatspot ___• for a long time—both circling around each other at shows, collectives, and studios for years and finally got to collaborate on this project. His work with Smart Bomb has been a visual anchor and inspiration for Oakland creatives.”

flatspot ___• adds: “I try to leave space in the editing process for the unexpected. It is essential for me, when using analog gear and video feedback, to allow the eccentricities of the electronics to bring out new character. I send the footage through the wires and circuits and experiment with different settings until the desired outcome reveals itself. What is revealed to me by the old gear is just as important, if not more than any plan I may have made.”

After the release of their mini-album, Walkie Talkie (available on Native Cat Recordings), Murphy and Stewart continued collaborating in Oakland with several of their fellow artist friends, including astronauts, etc. frontman Tony Peppers, singer/songwriter Chaz Bear (aka Toro y Moi), and drummer Hamir Atwal. These collaborations provided the crux for the new record’s creation. “We improvised on different feels for hours,” says Murphy. “Nothing quite developed at first but we had seeds. We re-opened the sessions a couple months later, after returning from tours, and spent a month developing the songs in a little 400 square foot cottage.”

This latest record sees Murphy leaning into her strengths as a fully formed and versatile artist. “Valuing myself as elemental instead of an ‘aux’ percussionist, and the undoubted support and talents of Doug, encouraged me to both make this project and collaborate with many different people,” states Murphy.

Feelings Tracklist:

1. Day Dreaming

2. Softened Thoughts

3. Pepe

4. Wifi Beach

5. Feelings

6. Ocean

7. Paradise

8. Lathered In Gold

9. Chester

10. Hey Boy

11. Moody

