 Brijean Release New EP, Share Video For New Single “Take a Trip” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 5th, 2022  
Subscribe

Brijean Release New EP, Share Video For New Single “Take a Trip”

Angelo EP Out Today via Ghostly International

Aug 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nathan Castiel
Bookmark and Share


Oakland duo Brijean (composed of percussionist Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart) have released a new EP, Angelo, today via Ghostly International. They have also shared a video for a new single from the EP, “Take a Trip.” Stream the new EP and view the Nathan Castiel-directed video below.

In a press release, the duo state: “This song is an inquiry into shifting perspectives—a way to deepen our lived experience by becoming aware of the unexplored facets of our own perception. For the ‘Take A Trip’ video, I was inspired by Dreamcast-era video games and wanted to create something fun and otherworldly that interplays lo-fi 3D animation with the warmth of 16mm film.”

Last year, Brijean released the album Feelings via Ghostly International.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent