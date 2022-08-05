Brijean Release New EP, Share Video For New Single “Take a Trip”
Angelo EP Out Today via Ghostly International
Aug 05, 2022
Photography by Nathan Castiel
Oakland duo Brijean (composed of percussionist Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart) have released a new EP, Angelo, today via Ghostly International. They have also shared a video for a new single from the EP, “Take a Trip.” Stream the new EP and view the Nathan Castiel-directed video below.
In a press release, the duo state: “This song is an inquiry into shifting perspectives—a way to deepen our lived experience by becoming aware of the unexplored facets of our own perception. For the ‘Take A Trip’ video, I was inspired by Dreamcast-era video games and wanted to create something fun and otherworldly that interplays lo-fi 3D animation with the warmth of 16mm film.”
Last year, Brijean released the album Feelings via Ghostly International.
