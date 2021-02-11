 Brijean Share Video for New Song “Hey Boy” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 11th, 2021  
Brijean Share Video for New Song “Hey Boy”

Feelings Due Out February 26 on Ghostly International

Feb 11, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Oakland-based duo Brijean (comprised of percussionist Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart) have shared a video for their new single “Hey Boy.” It is the latest offering from their upcoming album Feelings, which is set to drop February 26 on Ghostly International. Watch the animated video, directed and illustrated by Murphy, below.

Murphy speaks about the process of creating the video in a press release: “My visual art style really developed when I began making hand-drawn flyers for a nightclub in Oakland. I hosted a recurring jazz night every Tuesday for a few years. The bands were always amorphous and always centered around percussion. That left a lot of elasticity in the genrethe musicians were often rooted in different cultural and musical backgrounds (Salsa, Gospel, Blues, Hip Hop, etc.)and in turn, that attracted a wide range of dancers and drinkers to fill the space. This music video is a homage to that club and its people, infused with some psychedelic and cheeky moments.”

She adds: “The idea of shared experience, though a virtual reality, had shifted my perspective of shared space, which informs the visuals. Seemingly isolated dancers move within the compartmentalized windows and grids of a surreal technicolor world. We’ve all found ourselves here in this time, sorting through complicated information and synthesizing our inherited and undulating present. For me, I’ve found comfort and inspiration in tethering to the playful stuff.”

The duo has previously shared the songs “Ocean,” “Day Dreaming” (one of our Songs of the Week), and “Moody” from their upcoming album.

