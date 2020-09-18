News

Brittany Howard Gets Remixed by Bon Iver and EARTHGANG Jaime Out Now via ATO

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Brittany Howard, singer for Alabama Shakes, released her debut solo album, Jaime, last year via ATO. Now she has shared two remixes of songs from the album. Bon Iver rework “Short and Sweet” and Atlanta-based hip hop duo EARTHGANG take on “Goat Head.” Listen to both below.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon had this to say in a press release: “Brittany is a truly singular artist; so much power and musicality. This album speaks to so many people, including us. To have a chance to recreate ‘Short and Sweet’ in our own image with long-time collaborators Jenn Wassner and CJ Camerieri, was both an honor and almost too much of a privilege.”

EARTHGANG collectively had this to say: “We’ve been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true. Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song ‘Goat Head,’ dealing with her black experience in America and The World, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people.”

Previously Howard shared Jaime’s first three singles, “History Repeats,” “Stay High,” and “He Loves Me,” as well as a video of her performing “He Loves Me” live. “He Loves Me” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “13th Century Metal,” as well as a video of her performing the song live. “13th Century Metal” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by NPR Music to perform four songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series: “Stay High,” “Georgia,” “Baby,” and “Goat Head.” Then she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “History Repeats” and also performed it on Later… With Jools Holland.

Howard’s sister inspired the album’s title. She taught Howard to play piano and write poetry, but passed away from cancer when the sisters were teenagers.

“The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” said Howard in a previous press release. “But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”

In regard to branching out with a solo album, Howard had this to say: “I turned 30 and I was like, ‘What do I want the rest of my life to look like?’ Do I want to play the same songs until I’m 50 and then retire, or do I do something that’s scarier for me? Do I want people to understand me and know me, do I want to tell them my story? I’m very private, but my favorite work is when people are being honest and really doing themselves.”

