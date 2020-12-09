News

All





Brittany Howard Shares New Michael Kiwanuka Mix of “13th Century Metal” Original Song is from Her Grammy-Nominated Solo Debut Album Jaime





A new mix of Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard’s “13th Century Metal” done by Michael Kiwanuka has just been shared. The song is originally from Howard’s five time Grammy-nominated album Jaime, which was released back in September 2019 via ATO. This marks Kiwanuka’s first mix for another artist. A press release stops short of calling it a “remix.” Listen below.

Kiwanuka speaks about working on the mix in the press release: “I was so excited to get to work on this project as I’ve always been a big fan of Brittany’s music. Knowing this particular track and being such a fan of her voice, I wanted to not meddle with her voice, and then to make it front and center. She sounds so victorious when she sings and speaks, so the music I made was governed by that.”

Back in September, Kiwanuka won the 2020 Mercury Prize for his 2019 album KIWANUKA. That same month, two remixes of songs from Jaime were released, which featured work by Bon Iver and EARTHGANG.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.