Broken Bells Announce New Album, Share New Song “We’re Not in Orbit Yet…” Into the Blue Due Out Soon via AWAL

Photography by Shervin Lainez & Nikki Fenix



Broken Bells (the collaboration between James Mercer of The Shins and producer Danger Mouse, aka Brian Joseph Burton) have announced the release of a new album, Into the Blue. They have also shared a new song from the album, “We’re Not in Orbit Yet….,” via a video for it. Johnny Chew directed the video. Watch it below.

Into the Blue will be out soon via AWAL. The exact release date has yet to be announced. Also forthcoming are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release describes the song in more detail: “In the unique and unmistakable signature style that Broken Bells have perfected since their Grammy-nominated 2009 debut, ‘We’re Not In Orbit Yet…’ conjures interstellar soundscapes via sublime melodies undercut with the slightest tinge of the sinister. As is Broken Bells’ wont, the song is both gorgeous and ominous, featuring quasi-hypnotic backing vocals that emulate the siren song of a master brainwasher. The band’s lush soundscapes complement its dark lyrics perfectly as always. It’s not the Shins, it’s not Danger Mouse, it’s Broken Bells.”

The duo’s previous studio album, After the Disco, came out in 2014 via Columbia.

Danger Mouse has another forthcoming album, Cheat Codes, which will be out on August 12 via BMG. This one is a collaboration with The Roots frontman Black Thought.

“We’re Not in Orbit Yet” single cover artwork.

