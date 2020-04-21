News

Broken Bells Share Science Fiction-Themed Video for "Good Luck" 2019 New Single from Danger Mouse and The Shins' James Mercer





Broken Bells (the collaboration between James Mercer of The Shins and producer Danger Mouse, aka Brian Joseph Burton) released a new single, “Good Luck,” last September. Now they have shared a video for the song. Kimberly Stuckwisch and Nelson De Castro directed the myserious video, which stars a young boy and seems to have a bit of a science fiction vibe. Watch it below.

Last year a press release for the song said the duo were working on a new album, which would be the follow-up to 2014’s After the Disco.

“Good Luck” followed 2018’s single “Shelter” and “It’s All That Talk Again,” a new song the duo released back in 2015. “Good Luck” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Broken Bells collectively had this to say about “Good Luck” in the previous press release last year:

“As with ‘Shelter,’ we wanted to release ‘Good Luck’ while it felt timely and reflective of specific discussions between the two of us, questioning the state of things, as we do…

“Both of us are constantly working on music at any given time, yet we always drift back to one another as Broken Bells. When it happens naturally, it happens—and right now it’s happened in the form of writing and recording sessions for the third Broken Bells album.”

