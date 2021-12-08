News

All





Broken Social Scene Announce Rarities Compilation, Share Lead Single “This House Is On Fire” Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Due Out January 14, 2022 via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Richmond Lam



Broken Social Scene have announced a career-spanning B-sides and rarities compilation, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, which will be out on January 14, 2022 via Arts & Crafts. The group has also shared its lead single, “This House Is On Fire,” a song taken from the recording sessions for their 2010 album Forgiveness Rock Record. Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts. Earlier this year, Kevin Drew of the group released a solo album under the moniker K.D.A.P., Influences, also on Arts & Crafts.

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Tracklist:

1. Far Out (2009, From the Forgiveness Rock Record pre-order EP Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights)

2. Do the 95 (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)

3. Curse Your Fail (2009, From tour 7-inch split with Sea and Cake)

4. Not At My Best (2010, From the end credits for film It’s Kind Of A Funny Story)

5. National Anthem of Nowhere (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)

6. Golden Facelift (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)

7. This House Is On Fire (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake)

8. Canada vs America (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD EP To Be You and Me)

9. Day Of The Kid (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 20th anniversary comp)

10. Stars and Spit (2006, B-Side to “7/4 Shoreline” 7-inch)

11. Until It’s Dead (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation At The Barricades: Vol 1)

12. All My Friends (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD EP To Be You and Me)

13. Death Cock (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on A&C 20th anniversary comp)

14. Old Dead Young (2016, Hug Of Thunder vinyl-only track)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.