 Broken Social Scene Announce Rarities Compilation, Share Lead Single “This House Is On Fire” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Broken Social Scene Announce Rarities Compilation, Share Lead Single “This House Is On Fire”

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Due Out January 14, 2022 via Arts & Crafts

Dec 08, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Richmond Lam
Bookmark and Share


Broken Social Scene have announced a career-spanning B-sides and rarities compilation, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, which will be out on January 14, 2022 via Arts & Crafts. The group has also shared its lead single, “This House Is On Fire,” a song taken from the recording sessions for their 2010 album Forgiveness Rock Record. Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts. Earlier this year, Kevin Drew of the group released a solo album under the moniker K.D.A.P., Influences, also on Arts & Crafts.

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Tracklist:

1. Far Out (2009, From the Forgiveness Rock Record pre-order EP Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights)
2. Do the 95 (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)
3. Curse Your Fail (2009, From tour 7-inch split with Sea and Cake)
4. Not At My Best (2010, From the end credits for film It’s Kind Of A Funny Story)
5. National Anthem of Nowhere (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)
6. Golden Facelift (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)
7. This House Is On Fire (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake)
8. Canada vs America (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD EP To Be You and Me)
9. Day Of The Kid (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 20th anniversary comp)
10. Stars and Spit (2006, B-Side to “7/4 Shoreline” 7-inch)
11. Until It’s Dead (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation At The Barricades: Vol 1)
12. All My Friends (2004, From the ‘Self-Titled’ bonus CD EP To Be You and Me)
13. Death Cock (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on A&C 20th anniversary comp)
14. Old Dead Young (2016, Hug Of Thunder vinyl-only track)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent