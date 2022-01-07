 Broken Social Scene Share 2010 B-Side “Curse Your Fail” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Broken Social Scene Share 2010 B-Side “Curse Your Fail”

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Due Out Next Friday via Arts & Crafts

Jan 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Richmond Lam
Broken Social Scene have shared a B-side from 2010, “Curse Your Fail,” a song previously only available on 7-inch vinyl. Featuring Sebastien Grainger of DFA 1979, it is the latest release from the band’s upcoming career-spanning compilation, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, which will be out next Friday (January 14) via Arts & Crafts. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the compilation in December, the band shared the song “This House Is On Fire,” which was one of our Songs of the Week

Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts. Earlier this year, Kevin Drew of the group released a solo album under the moniker K.D.A.P., Influences, also on Arts & Crafts.

Drew is featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers album, which is due out March 4 via American Laundromat.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

