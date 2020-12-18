Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Shares New Holiday Song “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song”
Drew Also Shares a Quirky Video for the Song
Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene has shared a video for a new holiday song in light of this year’s events, “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song.” The quirky, minimalist video features animal puppets singing against a black background. “The goal was to make people smile and embrace the crazy year we've all had,” says Drew in a press release. Watch the video below.
Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts. In September of that year, they released an AI-assisted video for their song “Can’t Find My Heart” from Let’s Try the After Vol. 2.
