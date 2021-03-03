News

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Shares Unreleased Song “How’s It Going” The Song Was Originally Recorded in 2014





Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene has shared a previously unreleased song titled “How’s It Going,” which was recorded in 2014. Listen below.

Here is Drew’s statement regarding the song:

“How’s it going. This is a loaded question as we watch each other trying to navigate these times. Back in summer of 2014 I put down a song called “how’s it going” with my usual crew of believers. It was never released. My friend Jordan and I hunted down footage on the internet to put this video for the tune together. Many thanks to all those directors, artists, archivists and faces that we used. I miss the days of before as I wait for the days of new to keep arriving. Love to you all—hold on xox Kevin

And to those who left—Ravi, Darius, Dave, Gord, Will and Hal—x”

Drew’s most recent solo album, Darlings, came out in 2014 on Arts & Crafts. Back in December of last year, Drew shared a video for an original Christmas song, “Depressed Unicorn Christmas Song.”

Back in 2019, Broken Social Scene released two EPs, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Let’s Try the After Vol. 2, both on Arts & Crafts. In September of that year, they released an AI-assisted video for their song “Can’t Find My Heart” from Let’s Try the After Vol. 2.

