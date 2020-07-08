News

Brothertiger Announces New Album, Shares Video for First Single “Livin’” Paradise Lost Due Out September 11 via Satanic Panic





Brothertiger (aka electronic musician John Jagos) has announced his first album of original material in five years, Paradise Lost, and shared the album’s first single, “Livin’,” via an accompanying video. Paradise Lost is due out September 11, via Satanic Panic Recordings. Watch the video and check out the tracklist below.

Brothertiger had this to say about the upcoming album in a press release: “This record was, for me, the culmination of a lot of time and development. Since my last album was released five years ago, I had been building on top of that sound, trying to make it even more dynamic and distinct. This record is also my most personal, and I think that shows not only in the subject matter, but in the choice of sounds as well. I find that in electronic music, you can capture an emotion honestly with synthesized sound, not just with lyrics.”

The “Livin’” video was directed by Trevor Naud during quarantine.

Naud had this to say about the video in a press release: “What if a planetary rover—destined to land on a dead planet—accidentally lands on a planet teeming with life? I wanted to keep everything very tight and almost impressionistic, where we see what's happening inside of the rover's ‘brain’ interspersed with what it's recording, and then juxtaposed with very high-definition nature show footage. Maintaining a jarring contrast between those worlds. Then, eventually, there's a malfunction and the magnetic tape comes unwound.”

Paradise Lost will be Brothertiger’s fourth full-length album. In 2019 we premiered the A Chain of Islands EP.

Paradise Lost Tracklist:

1. Found

2. Mainsail

3. Shelter Cove

4. Livin’

5. Cannonball

6. My Canopy

7. Swing

8. Checking Out

9. Pyre

10. Paradise Lost

