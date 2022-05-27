News

Bruce Hornsby — Stream the New Album and Watch the “Days Ahead” (Feat. Danielle Haim) Video Out Now via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers





Bruce Hornsby has released a new album, ‘Flicted, out today via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers. He has also shared a video for the album track “Days Ahead,” which features Danielle Haim of HAIM. View the video, stream the album, and view a list of Hornsby’s upcoming tour dates below.

Bruce Hornsby 2022 Tour Dates:

June 18—Elkhart, IN—Elkhart Jazz Festival

June 20—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium†

June 21—Chicago, IL—Athenaeum Theatre†

June 23—Indianapolis, IN—Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors‡

June 24—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre†

June 26—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards†

June 28—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Bowl†

June 30—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Filene Center§

August 5—Ojai, CA—Libbey Bowl

August 6—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Flagstaff, AZ—Pepsi Amphitheater

August 11—Beaver Creek, CO—Vilar Performing Arts Center†

August 13—Lyons, CO—Rocky Mountain Folk Festival

August 14—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Festival

August 17—Livingston, MT—Pine Creek Lodge†

August 21—San Francisco, CA—Palace of Fine Arts†

August 23—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre†

August 25—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall†

September 24—Springfield, MO—Gillioz Theatre (An Evening with Bruce Hornsby)

October 14—Omaha, NE—Holland Performing Arts Center (An Evening with Bruce Hornsby and the Omaha Symphony)

† with CARM

‡ with Bonny Light Horseman

§ with Shawn Colvin & CARM

