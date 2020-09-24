News

Bruce Springsteen Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Ghosts” Letter to You Due Out October 23 via Columbia





Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album, Letter to You, on October 23 via Columbia. Now he has shared its second single, “Ghosts,” via a lyric video. Watch it below.

“‘Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” says Springsteen in a press release. “‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

Previously Springsteen shared the album’s title track, “Letter to You,” via a video for it. Letter to You features new recordings of unreleased songs he originally wrote in the 1970s: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” and “Song for Orphans.” It also includes nine newly written songs and was recorded with The E Street Band.

The album is the follow-up to 2019’s Western Stars. Ron Aniello produced the album with Springsteen, and it was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Letter to You features Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons and it’s Springsteen’s first time performing with The E Street Band since a 2016 tour.

Western Stars was Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, since 2014’s High Hopes. When Western Stars was released we posted an in-depth review of the album written by longtime Springsteen fan (and longtime Under the Radar writer) Chris Tinkham and you can read that here.

