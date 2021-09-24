News

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Live Concert Film Announced The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts Available Starting November 16





A new concert film of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, entitled The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, has just been announced by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The film will contain footage from across 10 different performances by Springsteen and his band from their Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts; the entire setlist will be featured. It will be available for digital download on November 16, and will receive a subsequent home media release on November 19. It will be available for digital rent starting November 23. Watch the trailer below.

“A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979,” states Thom Zimny, the film’s editor, in a press release. “I quickly realized that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary Seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage. Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored ninety minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods.”

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts Setlist:

1. Prove It All Night

2. Badlands

3. The Promised Land

4. The River

5. Sherry Darling

6. Thunder Road

7. Jungleland

8. Rosalita Come Out Tonight

9. Born To Run

10. Stay

11. Detroit Medley

12. Quarter To Three

13. Rave On

