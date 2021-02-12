News

All





Buck Meek Shares Video For “Halo Light” New Album Two Saviors Out Now On Keeled Scales





Buck Meek of Big Thief has shared a video for “Halo Light,” a song on his newest solo album, Two Saviors. The album is available now on Keeled Scales. You can watch the video, shot and directed by Riley Engemoen and edited by Alex Winker, below.

Meek speaks about the song in a press release: “I wrote ‘Halo Light’ in two seasons—first as a healing process to accept loss as the seed of new growth—then, by a long string of coincidences, I ended up at Joni Mitchell’s home on New Year’s Eve, at a party filled with her old friends, all standing around the piano singing. She held court in the center of the room in an easy chair, like an ascended master, speaking with people one at a time with absolute presence. I remember her eyes being purple. I spoke with her briefly at the end of the party, and was struck so deeply by how the ephemerality of the human body and soul can manifest a collection of work for others to reflect upon and live through for generations to come, expanding outward. I wrote the chorus and finished the song that night when I returned home.”

Two Saviors was recorded by producer/engineer Andrew Sarlo, who produced Big Thief’s first four albums. Meek’s band for the album included Adam Brisbin (guitar), Mat Davidson (bass, pedal steel, and fiddle), Austin Vaughn (drums), and Meek’s brother Dylan (piano and organ). The video shows a clip of the actual recording take on the album, and it was filmed in the New Orleans Victorian house called “Wonderland” during the sessions that inspired Two Saviors.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.