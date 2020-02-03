Built to Spill Announce Daniel Johnston Covers Album; Share “Bloody Rainbow” Cover

News

Built to Spill have announced a new album where they cover the songs of the late Daniel Johnston, the appropriately titled Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston, and shared its first single, a cover of "Bloody Rainbow." Johnston died of a heart attack last year at age 58. Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston is due out May 1 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Check out "Bloody Rainbow" below, followed by the album's tracklist. Above is the cover art. Also below are Built to

The album was recorded as a trio (Doug Martsch, Jason Albertini, and Steve Gere) in 2018, before Johnston's death, when they were rehearsing for performances as Johnston's backing band. Johnston does not appear on the album.

Martsch had this to say about the album in a statement to Rolling Stone: "It was pretty special for us. Basically we wanted to get good documentation of what our rehearsals were like. It was a lot heavier than what I thought it would be."

Built to Spill's last album was 2015's Untethered Moon, which was released by Warner Bros. (although in 2017 it was announced the band was leaving the label after 22 years). Read our 2015 Track-by-Track interview with Doug Martsch about the creation of Untethered Moon.

Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston Tracklist:

1. Bloody Rainbow

2. Tell Me Now

3. Honey I Sure Miss You

4. Good Morning You

5. Heart, Mind and Soul

6. Life In Vain

7. Mountain Top

8. Queenie The Dog

9. Impossible Love

10. Fake Records Of Rock & Roll

11. Fish

Built to Spill Tour Dates:

3/22 - Aladdin Theatre - Portland, OR

3/23 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

3/24 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

3/26 - Treefort Music Festival - Boise, ID

3/27 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

3/28 - The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, CO

3/30 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM

3/31 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

4/1 - Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff, AZ

4/2 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

4/3 - Pappy & Harriet's (Outdoor) - Pioneertown, CA

4/4 - Cornerstone Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

4/5 - Cornerstone Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

