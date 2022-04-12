News

Built to Spill Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single "Gonna Lose"





Built to Spill have announced the release of a new album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be out on September 9 via Sub Pop. They have also shared an animated video for their new single, “Gonna Lose.” View the Jordan Minkoff-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Doug Martsch states in a press release, regarding the band’s recent signing to Sub Pop: “I’m psyched: I’ve wanted to be on Sub Pop since I was a teenager. And I think I’m the first fifty year-old they’ve ever signed.”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name features collaborations with Le Almeida and João Casaes of the Brazilian psychedelic jazz rock band Oruã.

Martsch adds: “Making When the Wind Forgets Your Name was such a great experience. I had an incredible time traveling and recording with Almeida and Casaes. I also learned so much about Brazilian culture and music while creating it. My Portuguese was terrible when I first met Almeida and Casaes, but by the end of the year it was even worse.”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name Tracklist:

1. Gonna Lose

2. Fool’s Gold

3. Understood

4. Elements

5. Rock Steady

6. Spiderweb

7. Never Alright

8. Alright

9. Comes a Day

