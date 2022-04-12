 Built to Spill Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Gonna Lose” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022  
Built to Spill Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Gonna Lose”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name Due Out September 9 via Sub Pop

Apr 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Built to Spill have announced the release of a new album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be out on September 9 via Sub Pop. They have also shared an animated video for their new single, “Gonna Lose.” View the Jordan Minkoff-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Doug Martsch states in a press release, regarding the band’s recent signing to Sub Pop: “I’m psyched: I’ve wanted to be on Sub Pop since I was a teenager. And I think I’m the first fifty year-old they’ve ever signed.”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name features collaborations with Le Almeida and João Casaes of the Brazilian psychedelic jazz rock band Oruã.

Martsch adds: “Making When the Wind Forgets Your Name was such a great experience. I had an incredible time traveling and recording with Almeida and Casaes. I also learned so much about Brazilian culture and music while creating it. My Portuguese was terrible when I first met Almeida and Casaes, but by the end of the year it was even worse.”

When the Wind Forgets Your Name Tracklist:

1. Gonna Lose
2. Fool’s Gold
3. Understood
4. Elements
5. Rock Steady
6. Spiderweb
7. Never Alright
8. Alright
9. Comes a Day

