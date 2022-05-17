News

Built to Spill Share New Single “Understood” When the Wind Forgets Your Name Due Out September 9 via Sub Pop





Built to Spill have shared a new single, “Understood.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be out on September 9 via Sub Pop. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in April, the band shared the song “Gonna Lose.”

