Built to Spill Share Video for New Single “Fool’s Gold” When the Wind Forgets Your Name Due Out September 9 via Sub Pop





Built to Spill have shared a video for their new single, “Fool’s Gold.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be out on September 9 via Sub Pop. View the Jordan Minkoff-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in April, the band shared the song “Gonna Lose.” They later shared the album track “Understood.”

