Built to Spill Share Video for New Single “Fool’s Gold”
When the Wind Forgets Your Name Due Out September 9 via Sub Pop
Built to Spill have shared a video for their new single, “Fool’s Gold.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be out on September 9 via Sub Pop. View the Jordan Minkoff-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the new album in April, the band shared the song “Gonna Lose.” They later shared the album track “Understood.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Shady Cove Shares New Single “High Divide” (News) — Shady Cove
- Nightlands (Dave Hartley of The War on Drugs) Shares Video for New Song “Stare Into the Sun” (News) — Nightlands, The War on Drugs
- Built to Spill Share Video for New Single “Fool’s Gold” (News) — Built to Spill
- Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire and Susie Ibarra Announce New Album, Share New Track (News) — Richard Reed Parry, Arcade Fire, Susie Ibarra
- Wilco Share Early Version of “Kamera” From New “Yankee Foxtrot Hotel” Reissue (News) — Wilco
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.