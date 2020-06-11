News

Bully Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Where to Start” SUGAREGG Due Out August 21 via Sub Pop





Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has announced her third album, SUGAREGG, and shared its lead single, “Where to Start,” via a video for it. SUGAREGG is due out August 21 via Sub Pop. Bognanno co-directed the “Where to Start” video with Alan Del Rio Ortiz. According to Bognano, the song was inspired by the hilarious hit “Tubthumping” by Chubawumba. Watch the video below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Bognanno is not holding back on the track. With frustrated growls and raucous guitars she shows her angered confusion over a hot and cold relationship. She’s dancing around and spitting up blood—arguably the two ends of a very long spectrum. She’s just not sure what to do, as she states “I don’t know where to start/I don’t know where to start with you.”

SUGAREGG was produced and mixed by John Congleton and Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh. It was also recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Overall, the album itself is decidedly the most explosive collection of songs from Bognanno’s discography.

“This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” she says in a press release. “I hope the happy go lucky/fuck-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

Bully’s last album was 2017’s Losing.

Read our interview with Bully on Losing.

SUGAREGG Tracklist:

1. Add It On

2. Every Tradition

3. Where to Start

4. Prism

5. You

6. Let You

7. Like Fire

8. Stuck in Your Head

9. Come Down

10. Not Ashamed

11. Hours and Hours

12. What I Wanted



