Bully Performs Cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry” Made For Sounds of Saving’s “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” Series





Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has performed a cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry” as a part of suicide prevention organization Sound of Saving’s “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” series. The performance, which was preceded by a Q&A with Bognanno, was done in partnership with the American Association of Suicidology. You can watch the Q&A/performance below.

In the Q&A, Bognanno got candid about mental health, stating: “A lot of musicians, like myself, are sober and dealing with mental health. I think it's 85% of artists, or something, struggle with mental health. I have a link on my fridge for a suicide prevention hotline because you never know when people are going to need that. And people aren't really vocal about it, so that should be readily available at all times.”

Sound of Saving state in a press release: “We are thrilled to work with Bully on this, as Alicia is not only a great artist covering a classic PJ Harvey song but has been refreshingly candid and down to earth about her experience of living with Bipolar 2 disorder. While mental health conversations can often be vague and cliché, Alicia shares her story in such a real way that it makes us all feel more comfortable being open about our experience and how we manage it.”

Bully’s most recent album, SUGAREGG, came out last year on Sub Pop, and made it to #38 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in 2019, PJ Harvey covered “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds for the show Peaky Blinders.

