Monday, December 6th, 2021  
Bully Shares New Single “Just for Love”

North American Tour To Begin This Week

Dec 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bobbi Rich
Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has shared a new single, “Just for Love.” It was recorded during the sessions for the previous Bully album, SUGAREGG, and was produced by Bognanno alongside John Congleton. Check out the song, as well as a list of upcoming Bully tour dates, below.

Bully’s most recent album, SUGAREGG, came out last year on Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Bully 2022 Tour Dates:

THU. Dec 09. - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
FRI. Dec 10 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern
SAT. Dec 11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
SUN. Dec 12 - Philadelphia , PA - Underground Arts
TUE. Dec 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
WED. Dec 15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
THU. Dec 16 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360
FRI. Dec 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
SAT. Dec 18 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

