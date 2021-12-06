News

Bully Shares New Single “Just for Love” North American Tour To Begin This Week

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has shared a new single, “Just for Love.” It was recorded during the sessions for the previous Bully album, SUGAREGG, and was produced by Bognanno alongside John Congleton. Check out the song, as well as a list of upcoming Bully tour dates, below.

Bully’s most recent album, SUGAREGG, came out last year on Sub Pop, and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Bully 2022 Tour Dates:

THU. Dec 09. - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

FRI. Dec 10 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

SAT. Dec 11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

SUN. Dec 12 - Philadelphia , PA - Underground Arts

TUE. Dec 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

WED. Dec 15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

THU. Dec 16 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

FRI. Dec 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

SAT. Dec 18 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

