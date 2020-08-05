News

Bully Shares New Song About Her Relationship with Her Mother – “Hours and Hours” SUGAREGG Due Out August 21 via Sub Pop

Photography by Angelina Castillo



“I’m not angry anymore,” sings Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) on “Hours and Hours,” the latest single from her upcoming third album, SUGAREGG, due out August 21 via Sub Pop. Bognanno says the song is about rebuilding her relationship with her mother.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship,” Bognanno explains in a press release. “She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen. Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very first person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life. I realize now how similar we are and how that probably had everything to do with why we had a difficult time with each other growing up. I wish I knew sooner how much we could relate but am eternally grateful that we have figured it out now and I’m just so thankful to be on good terms, I love her dearly.”

Previously Bully shared the album’s lead single, “Where to Start,” via a video for it. “Where to Start” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Every Tradition,” via a video for the track.

SUGAREGG was produced and mixed by John Congleton and Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh. It was also recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Overall, the album itself is decidedly the most explosive collection of songs from Bognanno’s discography. “This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” she said in a previous press release. “I hope the happy go lucky/fuck-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

Bully’s last album was 2017’s Losing.

Read our interview with Bully on Losing.

