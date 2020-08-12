 Bully Shares New Song “Prism” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Bully Shares New Song “Prism”

SUGAREGG Due Out August 21 via Sub Pop

Aug 12, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Angelina Castillo
“‘Prism’ is about the process of letting go and realizing which aspects continue to resonate as time passes,” says Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) about her new song. “Prism” is the latest single from her upcoming third album, SUGAREGG, due out August 21 via Sub Pop. Listen below.

Previously Bully shared the album’s lead single, “Where to Start,” via a video for it. “Where to Start” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Every Tradition,” via a video for the track. Then she shared another song from it, “Hours and Hours,” which was about Bognanno’s relationship with her mother and also made our Songs of the Week list.

SUGAREGG was produced and mixed by John Congleton and Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh. It was also recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Overall, the album itself is decidedly the most explosive collection of songs from Bognanno’s discography. “This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” she said in a previous press release. “I hope the happy go lucky/fuck-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

Bully’s last album was 2017’s Losing.

Read our interview with Bully on Losing.

