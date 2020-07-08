News

Bully Shares Video For New Song “Every Tradition” SUGAREGG Due Out August 21 via Sub Pop





Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) is releasing her third album, SUGAREGG, on August 21 via Sub Pop. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Every Tradition,” via a video for the track that features Bognanno singing the song with differently colored filters/lighting. Bognanno co-directed the video with Alan Del Rio Ortiz, who helped her remotely. Check out the song and video below.

Previously Bully shared the album’s lead single, “Where to Start,” via a video for it. “Where to Start” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Del Rio Ortiz helped Bognanno direct the video via FaceTime, making sure she knew how to use the gear and checking out the footage as she shot. This was the same process employed for the “Where to Start” video. “After we tested out this method (me shooting alone at my house and sending the footage to Alan to edit and put everything together) with ‘Where to Start’ I liked it so much I wanted to do it again and trusted Alan to turn my mess into a well put together music video,” says Bognanno in a press release. “Surprisingly I was a lot more comfortable on my own as opposed to having a crew of people there like there has been for past music videos. I also have a newfound appreciation for any cinematographer because god damn it's a lot of work."



Bognanno also had this to say about the song: “‘Every Tradition’ is one of the most literal songs on the record, forcing myself throughout the writing process to cut out the bullshit and put down on paper exactly what was going through my mind, silencing the paranoia of the different ways it could be received. Some songs just call for that sort of process and ‘Every Tradition’ was one of them.”

SUGAREGG was produced and mixed by John Congleton and Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh. It was also recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Overall, the album itself is decidedly the most explosive collection of songs from Bognanno’s discography.

“This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” she said in a previous press release. “I hope the happy go lucky/fuck-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

Bully’s last album was 2017’s Losing.

Read our interview with Bully on Losing.

