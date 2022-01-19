News

C Duncan Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Heaven” Alluvium Due Out May 6 via Bella Union / [PIAS]

Photography by MJ Cargill



Scotland’s C Duncan (aka Chris Duncan) has announced the release of a new album, Alluvium, which will be out on May 6 via Bella Union / [PIAS]. Duncan has also shared a new single from the album, “Heaven.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Duncan states: “‘Heaven’ is an upbeat and optimistic song about moving on to greener pastures. It’s about turning corners, looking to the future and embracing what lies ahead.”

In November, Duncan shared the album title track “Alluvium,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He is featured on our upcoming Covers of Covers compilation, where he covers Angel Olsen’s “Acrobat.”

Duncan’s last album, Health, came out in 2019 via FatCat. Health followed 2015’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Architect, and 2016’s Twilight Zone-inspired sophomore album, The Midnight Sun.

Alluvium Tracklist:

1. Air

2. Heaven

3. We Have a Lifetime

4. Bell Toll

5. Lullaby

6. Torso

7. Pretending

8. You Don’t Come Around

9. I Tried

10. Sad Dreams

11. Alluvium

12. Earth

13. The Wedding Song

14. Upon The Table

