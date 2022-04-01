News

C Duncan Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Bell Toll” Alluvium Due Out May 6 via Bella Union / [PIAS]; Also Listen to His Recent Cover of Angel Olsen’s “Acrobat”

Photography by MJ Cargill



Scotland’s C Duncan (aka Chris Duncan) is releasing a new album, Alluvium, on May 6 via Bella Union / [PIAS]. Now he has shared the album’s fourth single, “Bell Toll,” via a lyric video for it. Check it out below.

In a press release, Duncan had this to say about the song: “‘Bell Toll’ is about uncertainty and companionship and finding comfort in uncertainty. It explores the idea of security and assurance juxtaposed with the exhilaration of not knowing what’s to come.”

In November, Duncan shared the album title track “Alluvium,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In December he shared the album’s “The Wedding Song.” When the album was announced in January he shared its third single, “Heaven,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Duncan is featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, where he covers Angel Olsen’s “Acrobat.” Stream the whole album here, but also check out his “Acrobat” cover below.

Duncan’s last album, Health, came out in 2019 via FatCat. Health followed 2015’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Architect, and 2016’s Twilight Zone-inspired sophomore album, The Midnight Sun.

Read our 2019 My Firsts interview with C Duncan.

Also read our positive review of Health.

Read C Duncan’s article for us on his favorite Twilight Zone episodes.

Read our interview with C Duncan on Architect.

<a href="https://americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/covers-of-covers">Covers of Covers by C Duncan</a>

