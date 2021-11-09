 C Duncan Shares New Song “Alluvium” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021  
C Duncan Shares New Song “Alluvium”

First Taste of New Album Due Out Next Year on Bella Union

Nov 09, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jordan Curtis Hughes
Scotland’s C Duncan (aka Chris Duncan) has shared a new song, “Alluvium,” via a lyric video for it. It is said to be the first taste of a new album, which will come out next year on Bella Union. Details of the album are still forthcoming. Listen to “Alluvium” below.

Duncan had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Alluvium’ is all about change, from the tiniest things to the largest. And it’s about surrendering to this, accepting these changes and moving forward.”

UK fans can catch Duncan performing in London on Saturday, December 11 at Union Chapel, as part of Bella Union’s Winter Wonderland concert alongside labelmates Deep Throat Choir and Laura Groves.

C Duncan’s last album, Health, came out in 2019 via FatCat. Health followed 2015’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Architect, and 2016’s Twilight Zone-inspired sophomore album, The Midnight Sun.

Read our 2019 My Firsts interview with C Duncan.

Also read our positive review of Health.

Read C Duncan’s article for us on his favorite Twilight Zone episodes.

Read our interview with C Duncan on Architect.

