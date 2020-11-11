News

Cabaret Voltaire Share New Song “What’s Goin’ On” Shadow of Fear Will Be the Group’s First Album in 26 Years





Cabaret Voltaire have shared a new song, “What’s Goin’ On,” the closing track from their forthcoming new album, Shadow of Fear, due out on November 20 via Mute. This will be the first Cabaret Voltaire release in which Richard H. Kirk is the sole member and the band’s first new album in 26 years. Listen to the single below.

Kirk explains regarding the album’s creation in a press release: “The current situation didn't have much of an influence on what I was doing—all the vocal content was already in place before the panic set in—but maybe due to my nature of being a bit paranoid there are hints in there about stuff going a bit weird and capturing the current state of affairs. Surrealism has always been really important to Cabaret Voltaire. And that's still present too.”

The group originated in 1973 as a trio—Chris Watson would leave the group in 1981, followed by Stephen Mallinder in 1994. Cabaret Voltaire was inactive until Kirk performed solo at Berlin’s Atonal festival in 2014, which served as the genesis for the upcoming album. Kirk explains: “The mission statement from the off was no nostalgia. Normal rules do not apply. Something for the 21st Century. No old material.”

