News

All





Cage The Elephant Share New Version of “Broken Boy” Featuring Iggy Pop Social Cues Out Now via RCA





Cage The Elephant released a new album, Social Cues, which is their fifth, last year via RCA. Now they have shared a new version of album opener "Broken Boy" featuring new additional vocals from the one and only Iggy Pop. Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Iggy Pop had this to say about the collaboration in a press release: "Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the Rock dream, so for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys. Sounds pretty wicked to me."

Cage The Elephant frontman Matt Shultz had this to say about working with Iggy Pop: "He's such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically. Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I'm grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love."

Previously we posted the Social Cues' "Night Running," which was a collaboration with Beck and was one of our Songs of the Week. We also posted the video for "Night Running."

John Hill (Santigold, Florence + The Machine, Portugal. The Man, tUnE-yArDs), produced Social Cues, which was recorded at Battle Tapes Recording, Blackbird Studio, and Sound Emporium in Nashville and The Village Recording Studio in Los Angeles. Tom Elmhirst mixed it and Randy Merrill mastered it.

In April 2019 Cage The Elephant stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the album's "Ready to Let Go" and you can watch that performance here.

Read our review of Social Cues.

Iggy Pop also released a new album in 2019, Free, via Loma Vista.

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates:

FEB 16 - LEEDS, ENGLAND - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS

FEB 17- GLASGOW, SCOTLAND- O2 ACADEMY GLASGOW

FEB 19 - MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

FEB 20 - BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - O2 ACADEMY BIRMINGHAM

FEB 22 - LONDON, ENGLAND - ALEXANDRA PALACE

FEB 24 - PARIS, FRANCE - L'OLYMPIA SOLD OUT

FEB 26 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - LIVE MUSIC HALL SOLD OUT

FEB 27 - BERLIN, GERMANY - ASTRA KULTURHAUS SOLD OUT

FEB 28 - HAMBURG, GERMANY - DOCKS SOLD OUT

MAR 01 - UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - TIVOLIVRENDENBURG SOLD OUT

MAR 02 - TILBURG, NETHERLANDS - O13

MAR 04 - MILAN, ITALY - FABRIQUE

MAR 27 - SANTIAGO, CHILE - LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE [MARCH 27-29]

MAR 29 - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA [MARCH 27-29]

APR 03 - SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - LOLLAPALOOZA BRASIL [APRIL 3-5]

APR 05 - BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FESTIVAL ESTEREO PICNIC [APRIL 3-5]

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.