 Calexico Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “El Mirador” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Calexico Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “El Mirador”

El Mirador Due Out April 8 via ANTI-

Feb 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Calexico (Joey Burns and John Convertino) have announced the release of their 10th studio album, El Mirador, which will be out on April 8 via ANTI-. They have also shared an animated video for the album’s title track. View the Elefanto-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

El Mirador is dedicated to family, friends and community,” states Burns in a press release. “The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity. That comes along with sadness and melancholy, but music sparks change and movement.”

The band’s most recent album, Seasonal Shift, came out in 2020 via ANTI-.

El Mirador Tracklist:

1. El Mirador
2. Harness The Wind
3. Cumbia Peninsula
4. Then You Might See
5. Cumbia del Polvo
6. El Paso
7. The El Burro Song
8. Liberada
9. Turquoise
10. Constellation
11. Rancho Azul
12. Caldera

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent