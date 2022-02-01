Calexico Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “El Mirador”

News

Calexico (Joey Burns and John Convertino) have announced the release of their 10th studio album, El Mirador, which will be out on April 8 via ANTI-. They have also shared an animated video for the album’s title track. View the Elefanto-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“El Mirador is dedicated to family, friends and community,” states Burns in a press release. “The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity. That comes along with sadness and melancholy, but music sparks change and movement.”

The band’s most recent album, Seasonal Shift, came out in 2020 via ANTI-.

El Mirador Tracklist:

1. El Mirador

2. Harness The Wind

3. Cumbia Peninsula

4. Then You Might See

5. Cumbia del Polvo

6. El Paso

7. The El Burro Song

8. Liberada

9. Turquoise

10. Constellation

11. Rancho Azul

12. Caldera

