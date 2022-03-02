 Calexico Share New Song “Harness the Wind,” Announce North American Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Calexico Share New Song “Harness the Wind,” Announce North American Tour Dates

El Mirador Due Out April 8 via ANTI-

Mar 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Holly Andres
Bookmark and Share


Calexico (Joey Burns and John Convertino) have shared a new song, “Harness the Wind.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album, El Mirador, which is out on April 8 via ANTI-. The duo have also announced a set of North American tour dates for June 2022. Listen to the new song and view the list of dates below.

“When we recorded “Harness the Wind” it felt like we tapped into a spark of bright light and positivity,” states Burns in a press release. “Everything fell together quickly and naturally. With the shiny electric guitar weaving in and out of John and Sergio [Mendoza]’s propelling drums and bass, the song always had a vibe that stood out from the other songs. We sent the tracks to Sam Beam to add his vocals on the chorus which made the tune float even more. It’s a song about hope and sharing compassion to fellow travelers and dreamers who are trying to find their way.”

Upon announcement of the album last month, Calexico shared the album’s title track. The band’s most recent album, Seasonal Shift, came out in 2020 via ANTI-.

Calexico 2022 North American Tour Dates:

6/3 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
6/4 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple
6/5 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
6/6 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
6/8 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
6/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
6/10 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
6/11 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion
6/13 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
6/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
6/15 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
6/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
6/19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
6/22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
6/23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
6/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
6/26 – Laytonville, CA – Kate Wolf Music Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent