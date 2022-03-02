News

Calexico Share New Song “Harness the Wind,” Announce North American Tour Dates El Mirador Due Out April 8 via ANTI-

Photography by Holly Andres



Calexico (Joey Burns and John Convertino) have shared a new song, “Harness the Wind.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album, El Mirador, which is out on April 8 via ANTI-. The duo have also announced a set of North American tour dates for June 2022. Listen to the new song and view the list of dates below.

“When we recorded “Harness the Wind” it felt like we tapped into a spark of bright light and positivity,” states Burns in a press release. “Everything fell together quickly and naturally. With the shiny electric guitar weaving in and out of John and Sergio [Mendoza]’s propelling drums and bass, the song always had a vibe that stood out from the other songs. We sent the tracks to Sam Beam to add his vocals on the chorus which made the tune float even more. It’s a song about hope and sharing compassion to fellow travelers and dreamers who are trying to find their way.”

Upon announcement of the album last month, Calexico shared the album’s title track. The band’s most recent album, Seasonal Shift, came out in 2020 via ANTI-.

Calexico 2022 North American Tour Dates:

6/3 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

6/4 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple

6/5 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

6/6 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

6/8 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

6/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

6/10 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

6/11 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

6/13 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

6/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

6/15 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

6/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

6/22 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

6/23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

6/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

6/26 – Laytonville, CA – Kate Wolf Music Festival

